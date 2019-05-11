PSEB 12th Result 2019 Released On Website

PSEB 12th result 2019 is now available on the board's official website

PSEB 12th Result 2019: PSEB 12th result 2019 was released on May 11 in the afternoon. While the board announced the pass percentage, names of toppers, merit list and other details, the result was not released online immediately. Lakhs of students were still waiting to check their result online which has finally been released on the board's official website. Punjab board class 12 students can now check their result from the official website.

PSEB 12th Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website.

Step two: Click on the result link on the homepage. You will be redirected to Indiaresults.com which is hosting the Punjab Board exam results.

Step three: Enter the required details. Make sure details entered match the information provided on your PSEB 12th exam admit card.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

This year approximately 2.90 lakh students had appeared in class 12 board examinations in Punjab. The performance of students this year has been far better than last year. The pass percentage increased by more than 20 per cent this year. While in 2018 the pass percentage was 65.97 per cent, the pass percentage increased to 86.41 per cent this year.

This year too, girls performed better than boys with two girls becoming state toppers out of the three joint toppers. The three toppers have scored 445 marks out of 450 and have secured 98.89 per cent. The pass percentage for girls is 90.86 per cent and for boys the pass percentage is 82.83 per cent.

