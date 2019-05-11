Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result Released: Highlights

PSEB 12th result statistics have been released by the board on the official website

PSEB 12th Result: PSEB has released the result statistics for 2019 on its official website. The PSEB 12th result was announced in a press conference held by the board at its office in Mohali. The results have improved considerably this year with 86.41 per cent students passing in the 12th board exam. Close to 3 lakh students appeared for the 12th board examinations in Punjab this year. While students await the result link to check their individual scores, they can check the result highlights below.

PSEB 12th Result 2019: Result Highlights

1. 2,69,228 students appeared for the 12th board exam in regular mode. Out of these 2,32,639 passed.

2. Total 21,690 students appeared for 12th board exam in open mode. Out of these 12,694 passed. The pass percentage for open school students is 58.52 per cent.

3. The pass percentage for Commerce stream is 90.37, for Humanities is 86.40, for Science stream is 83.44, and for Vocational is 89.28 per cent.

4. The pass percentage among girls is 90.86 per cent.

5. The pass percentage among boys is 82.83 per cent.

6. The pass percentage for rural area is 86.94 per cent with the pass percentage for urban area closely following behind at 85.73 per cent.

7. The pass percentage of government schools is 88.14 per cent and for aided schools is 82.34 per cent.

8. The pass percentage has improved considerably in comparison to last two years. In 2017, pass percentage was 62.36 per cent, in 2018 it was 65.97 per cent.

9. The number of students appearing in the 12th board exam has, however, gone down. In 2018, 3,00,417 students appeared for the board exam which decreased to 2,69,228 in 2019.

10. 25,799 students have got compartment in class 12 result. 10,769 students have failed and the result of 21 students has been withheld by the board.

