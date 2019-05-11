Punjab Board Announces 12th Results, To Be Available Online Soon

PSEB 12th results 2019 will be available on online portals soon

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), today, announced the result for class 12 board examination. With this, the board has wrapped up the examination results for 2019, however not all seems to have ended for students who were eagerly awaiting their result. For most of the students, the only way to check their result is through the website, which has been unresponsive since 11:30 am, the time at which the result declaration press conference supposedly started.

Punjab Board 12th Result Announced: Live Updates

With no updates or official notification form the board, close to 3 lakh students are at their wits end about the 12th result.

Class 12 students in Punjab are advised not to panic since it is the common practice of the board to announce the names of the toppers and merit list in a press conference hours prior to releasing the result on the website.

The board maintained this practice with 10th result, which was released on the website almost 24 hours after the announcement.

So, PSEB class 12 students should wait for their result a little more. The result link will be available on the board's website shortly. Students would need their examination roll number to be able to check their result.

This year Punjab Board class 12 students have performed magnificently with 86 per cent students declared pass in the 12th board exam. This is markedly better than last year when only 65.97 per cent students had managed to pass in the Punjab board 12th exam.

Girls have again performed better than the boys. Three students have jointly become the topper. Out of the three toppers, one is a boy and rest two are girls.

