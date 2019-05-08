PSEB 10th Results 2019 Declared; Direct Link Here

PSEB 10th result 2019: Punjab Board results are expected soon @ pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th result 2019: Punjab School Education Board or PSEB, as it is famously known as, has declared the PSEB 10th Class results today. The merit list of PSEB 10th results has been announced now and according to the reports the PSEB 10th results will be released online by evening today. The Punjab Board expected to announce the PSEB 12th results by the end of this week, according to reports. The PSEB 10th results will be released online on pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Class 10 results will also be released on the third party website indiaresults.com. PSEB Class 10 results were declared on May 8 last year and the results were made available online a day after.

A total of 3.40 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 12 board exams held in March while 3.80 lakh students appeared in the PSEB Class 10 exams this year, Hindustan Times reported.

PSEB 10th results 2019: Direct link

PSEB 10th results have been declared, to be online soon on pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th results 2019 will be available on this direct link:

PSEB 10th results 2019 direct link

PSEB 10th results 2019: How to check

The PSEB 10th result (merit list of the rank holders and the passing percentage details) have been declared and the results will be published online by the evening.

Candidates who are waiting for PSEB 10th results may download their results following these steps:

Step 1 : Go to official website: www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2 : Click on the results tab and you will be redirected to the third party results portal.

Step 3 : Click on the matriculation result link.

Step 4 : Enter your examination roll number or name registered with the board.

Step 6 : Submit and view your result.

The result will be released simultaneously for regular and additional students. The board will announce the dates for supplementary exam on the official website later.

When the PSEB 10th results announced last year, Gurpreet Singh of Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the exam with 98 per cent marks, while the second position was bagged by Jasmeen Kaur of Shishu Model High School in Kapurthala with 97.85 per cent marks.

Last year, nearly every second boy who appeared for the Class 10 examination, conducted by the Punjab Board (PSEB), flunked the exam, while the girls fared much better with 69.13 per cent of them clearing it. According to the results declared on May 8, of the 2,11,521 boys who appeared for the exam, only 1,10,655 could manage to pass, registering a pass percentage of 52.31. Of the 1,56,774 girls who took the exam, 1,08,380 cleared it.

