PSEB 10th Result 2019, Merit List Today; Live Updates

PSEB 10th result 2019 will be released on pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

PSEB 10th result 2019: Punjab School Education Board (or as it is famously known as PSEB) will release the merit list and other results details today for Class 10 students. The PSEB 10th results will be released tomorrow. Following the tradition of the Punjab Board which is releasing the PSEB results one day later the merit list release, the 10th results will be uploaded on the official website of the Board on May 9. The PSEB 10th results will be released on the official website, pseb.a.in. According to reports, the PSEB 12th results will be released on the official website by the end of this week. Last year, the Board had released the PSEB 10th results in May and 12th results in April. The PSEB 12th results have been delayed this year for the annual examinations held in March.

PSEB 10th results 2019: Live updates

