PSEB 10th Result 2019, Merit List Today; Live Updates

PSEB 10th result 2019: The results will be released on pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

Education | | Updated: May 08, 2019 08:57 IST
PSEB 10th result 2019: Punjab School Education Board (or as it is famously known as PSEB) will release the merit list and other results details today for Class 10 students. The PSEB 10th results will be released tomorrow. Following the tradition of the Punjab Board which is releasing the PSEB results one day later the merit list release, the 10th results will be uploaded on the official website of the Board on May 9. The PSEB 10th results will be released on the official website, pseb.a.in. According to reports, the PSEB 12th results will be released on the official website by the end of this week. Last year, the Board had released the PSEB 10th results in May and 12th results in April. The PSEB 12th results have been delayed this year for the annual examinations held in March.

PSEB 10th results 2019: Live updates

PSEB 10th result 2019: The results will be released on pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com 


May 08, 2019
08:57 (IST)
PSEB result 2019: Last year results
PSEB announced the Class 10 merit list on May 8 and the results were announced online on May 9.
May 08, 2019
08:42 (IST)
PSEB 10th results 2019: 12th results update
According to reports, the PSEB 12th results will be announced in the weekend.
May 08, 2019
08:31 (IST)
PSEB 10th results 2019: Merit list announcement
Punjab School Education Board will announce the 10th merit list today in a press conference to be held before noon.
