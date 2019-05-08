PSEB 10th Results 2019 Online Now; Here's How To Check

PSEB Class 10 results have been released on pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

PSEB 10th result 2019: PSEB or Punjab School Education Board has released the PSEB 10th results online today. The merit list of PSEB 10th results was announced before noon today and now the PSEB 10th results have been released online. The Punjab Board or PSEB 10th results have been released on pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. According to an official, the Board has not fixed a date for PSEB 12th results. The PSEB 10th results can be accessed online by entering the exam registration details of the candidates. 85.8% students have qualified for higher education with a significant increase from last year's pass percentage. Neha Verma from Ludhiana has topped the Class 10th board exam.

PSEB Class 10th results were declared on May 8 last year and the results were made available online a day after.

A total of 3.40 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 12 board exams held in March while 3.80 lakh students appeared in the PSEB Class 10 exams this year.

PSEB 10th results 2019: How to check

The PSEB 10th result can be accessed following the steps given here:

Step 1 : Go to official website: www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2 : Click on the results tab given on the homepage and you will be redirected to the third party results portal.

Step 3 : Click on the matriculation result link.

Step 4 : Enter your examination roll number or name registered with the board.

Step 6 : Submit and view your result.

Last year, nearly every second boy who appeared for the Class 10 examination, conducted by the Punjab Board (PSEB), flunked the exam, while the girls fared much better with 69.13 per cent of them clearing it. According to the results declared on May 8, of the 2,11,521 boys who appeared for the exam, only 1,10,655 could manage to pass, registering a pass percentage of 52.31. Of the 1,56,774 girls who took the exam, 1,08,380 cleared it.

