Punjab Board (PSEB) Declares Class 10th Result; To Be Available Online Soon

Punjab Board Result 2019: Punjab Class 10th Result, Merit List

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10 result. Students can refer to PSEB portal for updates in this regard. Students who took the exam in March can download the individual mark sheet from the official website of the Board and the result hosting portal later today. Today the PSEB Board has announced the merit list, toppers' score and the performance of the Board in the current academic session.

As per reports, 85.56% students have cleared the exam. Neha Verma from Ludhiana has topped the class 10th board exam.

According to reports, the Board will announce class 12th results by the end of this week. Last year, the Board had released the class 10th and class 12th results in May and April, respectively. This year Punjab class 12th results have been delayed this year for the annual examinations held in March.

Last year Mansa district had registered the highest pass percentage at 73.76, followed by Muktsar at 72.39 per cent and Bathinda 70.12 per cent. The performance of border districts was poor with Tarn Taran witnessing lowest pass percentage at 33.34, followed by Ferozepur and Pathankot at 52.33 percent and 52.92 percent respectively.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.