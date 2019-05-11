Punjab Board Announces 12th Result; 86 Per Cent Pass, Three Joint Toppers

PSEB 12th result declared in a press conference

PSEB 12th Result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 12 result. Students can refer to PSEB portal for updates on 12th result. The overall pass percentage is 86 per cent this year. Girls have again outshined boys in the Punjab board 12th exam. The pass percentage among girls is 90.86 per cent. Three students have emerged as joint toppers - Sarvjot Singh Bansal from Ludhiana, Aman from Mukhtasar, and Muskan Soni from Nakodar.

The result was announced in a press conference and the results will be uploaded online afterwards. Today the PSEB Board has announced the merit list, toppers' score and the performance of the Board in the current academic session.

In 2018, the board had released class 12 results in April but this year the results were delayed because the annual examinations were held in March.

The PSEB 12th result will be available on the board's official website by tomorrow. Students will be able to check their result using their respective examination roll number.

The result will also be available on some private result hosting websites including Indiaresults.com, examresults.net. Students can check their result from these private websites as well.

With the declaration of the class 12 results, now the process for undergraduate admission will begin in the state.

PSEB released 10th result on May 8. As per reports, 85.56% students have cleared the exam. Neha Verma from Ludhiana has topped the class 10th board exam.

