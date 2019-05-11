Punjab Board Expected To Announce 12th Result Today

PSEB 12th result 2019 is expected today

PSEB 12th Result 2019: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce class 12 today. No such announcement has been made by the Board officially. Upon contacting yesterday, PSEB had maintained that no date has been fixes yet for PSEB 12th result declaration. However, several media reports suggest that the board will hold a press conference for result declaration today. After releasing the merit list today, the board will release the result on the official website within 24 hours. The press conference is expected to start at 11:30 am.

In 2018, PSEB 12th result was released on April 23. Out of the total 3,00,417 students who appeared for the PSEB class 12th exam in 2018, 198,199 students passed in the exam. The pass percentage was an improvement on 2017 when 62.36% students had managed to pass in the board exam. In 2018, the overall pass percentage is 65.97%.

PSEB announced class 10 results on Wednesday. The results were announced on May 8 before noon and the results were made available online late in the night on the official website.

Out of the total 3,17,387 students appeared for the exams, 2,71,554 qualified for higher education with a pass percentage of 85.56. Neha Verma from Ludhiana has topped the class 10th board exam.

In PSEB Class 10 results this year, pass percentage in Open category is 32.73.

Out of the total 1,44,880 girls appeared in the exam, 1,31,306 qualified for higher education with a pass percentage of 90.63. Out of the total 1,72,507 boys appeared in the Class 10 exam, 1,40,248 passed the exams with a percentage of 81.30.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.