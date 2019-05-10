PSEB 12th Results' Date Not Fixed Yet: Punjab Board Official

PSEB 12th results are expected to be released on pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com

PSEB or Punjab Board of Secondary Education has not fixed a date for PSEB 12th results announcement yet. An official from Punjab board told NDTV that there is no information about the results or as to when they will be declared as of now. Earlier, reports have said that the results of Higher Secondary examinations held in March will be released in the week-end, however, it seems like the candidates will have to wait more to check their PSEB 12th results. Last year, PSEB 12th results were announced on April 23. The Punjab Board 12th results will be announced on the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Meanwhile, PSEB has declared the Class 10 result on Wednesday. The results were announced on May 8 before noon and the results were made available online late in the night on the official website.

Out of the total 3,17,387 students appeared for the exams, 2,71,554 qualified for higher education with a pass percentage of 85.56.

Neha Verma from Ludhiana has topped the class 10th board exam.

In PSEB Class 10 results this year, pass percentage in Open category is 32.73.

Out of the total 1,44,880 girls appeared in the exam, 1,31,306 qualified for higher education with a pass percentage of 90.63.

Out of the total 1,72,507 boys appeared in the Class 10 exam, 1,40,248 passed the exams with a percentage of 81.30.

To access the PSEB 12th results, candidates would need their exam registration details.

As it happened in the Punjab 10th results, a press conference will be organised first to release the results statistics while the results will be released online later. Contrary to the tradition of releasing the results after 24 hours of official announcement, the PSEB 12th results are expected to be released on the same day.

