Punjab Board 12th Result Likely Today: Live Updates

PSEB 12th result is expected to be released today

PSEB 12th Result 2019: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce class 12 today. As per some reports, the board will announce the merit list first in a press conference which is due to be held shortly. After merit list announcement, the board, like in the case of 10th result, will release the result online within a span of 24 hours. PSEB has been maintaining this practice for the last couple of years where it announces the result related data a day prior to releasing the result on its website. The PSEB 12th results will be hosted on the board's official website and several other private result hosting websites. The board has already released the result for class 10 students. PSEB 10th results were announced on May 8 in afternoon. 85.56 per cent students passed in the class 10 exams in Punjab.

PSEB 12th Result Expected Today: Live Update