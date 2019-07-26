PSEB Revaluation Results For Class 10, 12 Announced. Direct Links Here

PSEB revaluation results are available at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

PSEB result 2019: Punjab School Education Board or PSEB has announced the revaluation results for Class 10 (matriculation) and Class 12 students today. The PSEB revaluation results can be accessed either from the official website of the Board, Pseb.ac.in or from the third party website affiliated with the Board, indiaresults.com. Candidates who are awaiting the PSEB result may download their PSEB revaluation results after entering either name or examination roll number.

PSEB revaluation results 2019: Direct link

Download your PSEB revaluation results 2019 from the direct links provided here:

PSEB revaluation results 2019 direct link for Class 10

PSEB revaluation results 2019 direct link for Class 12

PSEB revaluation results 2019: How to download

The PSEB 10th result can be accessed following the steps given here:

Step 1 : Go to official website: www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2 : Click on the results tab given on the homepage and you will be redirected to the third party results portal.

Step 3 : Click on the revaluation result link.

Step 4 : Enter your examination roll number or name registered with the board.

Step 6 : Submit and view your result.

PSEB, which is also known as Punjab Board, had announced the class 10 exam result on May 8 in which 85.56% have cleared the exam. Neha Verma from Ludhiana has topped the class 10th board exam.

The Board had announced the class 12 exam result on May 11. This year, 86.41% students had cleared the exam. This year too, girls performed better than boys with two girls becoming state toppers out of the three joint toppers.

The three toppers have scored 445 marks out of 450 and have secured 98.89 per cent. The pass percentage for girls is 90.86 per cent and for boys the pass percentage is 82.83 per cent.

