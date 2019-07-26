Punjab Board Declares Class 10, 12 Revaluation Result

PSEB 10th, 12th Revaluation Result Out

Revaluation results for class 10 and 12 board exams have been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The result is available on the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in. India Results, a private result portal which hosts the annual board exam results of the Board has activated the result link on its website. Candidates who had applied for revaluation can now check their class 10 and class 12 result online. Candidates can download their result using their roll number and date of birth details.

PSEB Class 10 Revaluation Result

PSEB Class 12 Revaluation Result

PSEB had declared the class 10 exam result on May 8 in which 85.56% have cleared the exam. Neha Verma from Ludhiana has topped the class 10th board exam.

The Board had declared the class 12 exam result on May 11. This year, 86.41% students had cleared the exam. This year too, girls performed better than boys with two girls becoming state toppers out of the three joint toppers. The three toppers have scored 445 marks out of 450 and have secured 98.89 per cent. The pass percentage for girls is 90.86 per cent and for boys the pass percentage is 82.83 per cent.

Candidates can save the copy of the PSEB mark sheet and use it for reference purpose.

