Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited Opens Apprentice Recruitment 2026 For 3,047 Posts

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for 3,047 Apprentice posts across the organisation. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their applications online through the official website, ongcindia.com.

The application process is currently underway, and the last date to apply is November 20, 2026. Candidates will be selected based on their marks in the qualifying examination. The provisional result is also scheduled to be announced on November 20.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have the minimum educational qualification required for the post they wish to apply for. ONGC will accept qualifications obtained through the Distance Education Council (DEC).

For vocational trades, candidates must hold a trade certificate from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) or technical institution recognised by the State Board of Technical Education (SBTE) or the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

Candidates applying for posts that require an Electrician trade certificate cannot submit a Wireman trade certificate as an alternative.

Applicants with BA, BCom, BBA, BE or BTech qualifications must hold degrees recognised by the relevant statutory bodies, such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Read full detailed notice here

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

ONGC will prepare separate provisional merit lists for different trades, disciplines and work centres. The selection will be based on the marks obtained by candidates in their prescribed qualifying examinations.

If a qualifying examination follows a different marking or evaluation system, the marks will be considered according to the procedure mentioned in the recruitment notification.

Candidates will be shortlisted for document verification based on their position in the provisional merit list and the number of apprenticeship seats available. The number of candidates called for verification will be decided according to the selection procedure mentioned in the advertisement.

Important Dates

Total vacancies: 3,047

3,047 Last date to apply: November 20, 2026

November 20, 2026 Provisional result: November 20, 2026

November 20, 2026 Application mode: Online

Online Official website: ongcindia.com

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment notification before applying. For further information about vacancies, eligibility and the application process, they can visit the official ONGC website.