ONGC Invites Applications For 165 Apprentice Posts In Northern Region; Apply By November 6

ONGC Recruitment 2025: The vacancies are available for the roles of Computer Operator, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Mechanic Diesel, Lab Chemist, Executive HR, and Secretarial Office Assistant.

Read Time: 2 mins
ONGC Invites Applications For 165 Apprentice Posts In Northern Region; Apply By November 6
ONGC Recruitment 2025: Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend between Rs 9,600 and Rs 12,300.

ONGC Recruitment 2025: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited online applications for 165 apprentice vacancies in its Northern Region. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, ongcindia.com, on or before November 6.

The vacancies are available for the roles of Computer Operator, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Mechanic Diesel, Lab Chemist, Executive HR, and Secretarial Office Assistant.

Eligibility Criteria

Computer Operator, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Mechanic Diesel: ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Lab Chemist: BSc degree.

Executive HR: BBA degree.

Secretarial Office Assistant: Graduate degree in any discipline.

Stipend

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend between Rs 9,600 and Rs 12,300.

Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and below 24 years as on November 6, 2025.

Eligible birth date range: November 6, 2001, to November 6, 2007.

Age relaxations:

  • SC/ST: 5 years
  • OBC: 3 years
  • PwD: 10 years

Application Fee

No application fee is applicable for any category.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on a written examination followed by document verification.

Official Website

For further details and to apply online, visit, official website, ongcindia.com.

ONGC Recruitment 2025, ONGC Recruitment, ONGC Apprentice Jobs 2025
