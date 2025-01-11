ONGC Is Hiring for 108 Positions, Salary Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh, Check Details

ONGC Recruitment 2025: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications to fill 108 vacancies for various positions, including Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) and Geophysicists. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official ONGC website.

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Application Start Date: January 10

Application Deadline: January 24

Exam Date: February 23 (to be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode)

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Geologist: 5 posts

Geophysicist (Surface): 3 posts

Geophysicist (Wells): 2 posts

AEE (Production) - Mechanical: 11 posts

AEE (Production) - Petroleum: 19 posts

AEE (Production) - Chemical: 23 posts

AEE (Drilling) - Mechanical: 23 posts

AEE (Drilling) - Petroleum: 6 posts

AEE (Mechanical): 6 posts

AEE (Electrical): 10 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification on the ONGC website for detailed educational qualifications and age requirements for each post.

Check detailed notification here

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT):



The exam consists of four sections:

Awareness

Subject-Specific Knowledge

English Language

Aptitude Test

The duration of the exam is two hours.

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Shortlisting Process:

Applicants will be shortlisted at a 1:5 ratio based on their Computer-Based Test (CBT) scores. In cases where multiple candidates secure the same minimum cut-off marks, all such candidates will be shortlisted, even if they exceed the prescribed ratio.

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Group Discussion And Personal Interview

Shortlisted candidates will proceed to a group discussion round, followed by a personal interview.

Application Fee Details:

General/EWS/OBC Categories: Rs 1,000

SC/ST/PwBD Categories: No fee applicable

The application fee must be submitted through online payment methods.

For additional details, including the application link and official notification, visit ongcindia.com.