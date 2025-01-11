Advertisement

ONGC Is Hiring for 108 Positions, Salary Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh, Check Details

ONGC Recruitment 2025: The application process began on January 10 with a deadline set for January 24.

Read Time: 2 mins
ONGC Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
ONGC Recruitment 2025: Applicants will be shortlisted at a 1:5 ratio based on their CBT scores.

ONGC Recruitment 2025: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications to fill 108 vacancies for various positions, including Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) and Geophysicists. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official ONGC website.

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

  • Application Start Date: January 10
  • Application Deadline: January 24
  • Exam Date: February 23 (to be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode)

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

  • Geologist: 5 posts
  • Geophysicist (Surface): 3 posts
  • Geophysicist (Wells): 2 posts
  • AEE (Production) - Mechanical: 11 posts
  • AEE (Production) - Petroleum: 19 posts
  • AEE (Production) - Chemical: 23 posts
  • AEE (Drilling) - Mechanical: 23 posts
  • AEE (Drilling) - Petroleum: 6 posts
  • AEE (Mechanical): 6 posts
  • AEE (Electrical): 10 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification on the ONGC website for detailed educational qualifications and age requirements for each post.

Check detailed notification here

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT):

The exam consists of four sections:

  • Awareness
  • Subject-Specific Knowledge
  • English Language
  • Aptitude Test

The duration of the exam is two hours.

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Shortlisting Process:

Applicants will be shortlisted at a 1:5 ratio based on their Computer-Based Test (CBT) scores. In cases where multiple candidates secure the same minimum cut-off marks, all such candidates will be shortlisted, even if they exceed the prescribed ratio.

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Group Discussion And Personal Interview

Shortlisted candidates will proceed to a group discussion round, followed by a personal interview.

Application Fee Details:

  • General/EWS/OBC Categories: Rs 1,000
  • SC/ST/PwBD Categories: No fee applicable
  • The application fee must be submitted through online payment methods.

For additional details, including the application link and official notification, visit ongcindia.com.

Comments


