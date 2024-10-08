ONGC Apprentice 2024: Registration Begins For 2,237 Positions, Apply By October 25

ONGC Apprentice 2024: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has started the online registration process for the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, ongcindia.com. Aspirants can fill out the application form until October 25. The results of the selected candidates will be declared on November 15.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,236 vacancies across various areas, including Northern, Mumbai, Western, Eastern, Southern, and Central regions.

The official notification reads: "Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), which is India's flagship energy major and a 'Maharatna' Central Public Sector Enterprise engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas in India and abroad, proposes to engage apprentices from its operational areas at its locations across 25 work centers as a measure of skill-building initiative for the nation."

Age Criteria

Candidates must be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 24 years as of October 25, 2024. The date of birth of the candidate/applicant must be between October 25, 2000, and October 25, 2006.

Category-wise Stipend

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9,000

Three-Year Diploma in the Respective Discipline of Engineering: Rs 8,050

Trade Apprentices (10th/12th): Rs 7,000

Trade Apprentices (ITI Trade of One Year Duration): Rs 7,700

Trade Apprentices (ITI Trade of Two Years Duration): Rs 8,050

The selection of apprentices will be based on a merit list determined by the marks obtained in the qualifying examination as specified in the advertisement. In the event of a tie in the merit score, the candidate with the higher age will be given preference. Any form of canvassing or attempts to influence the selection process will not be tolerated and may lead to disqualification of the applicant.