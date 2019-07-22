ONGC Releases Apprentice Recruitment Notification For 214 Posts. Details Here

The ONGC apprentice recruitment notification has been released at ongcindia.com.

ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), India's energy major and a 'Maharatna' Central Public Sector Enterprise, has invited applications for 214 apprentice posts in its Mumbai operations. ONGC, which is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas in India and abroad, proposes to engage apprentices at its offices in Mumbai as a measure of skill building initiative for the nation, said the official notification released by the Public Sector Undertaking. The ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019 will be done to various posts including Assistant HR, for which the company has announced 125 vacancies.

The ONGC notification has been released at ongcindia.com.

Applications are invited from candidates for ONGC, Mumbai in trades including Accountant, Assistant HR, Secretarial Assistant, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Instrument Mechanic, Laboratory Assistant, and Computer Operator and Programming Assistant meeting the qualifications mentioned on the official notification released online on the official website.

According to the notification, ONGC apprentice recruitment will be for a period of 12 months under Apprentices Act 1961.

ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019: Vacancies

The recruitment will be done based on these vacancies available now:

Accountant: 5

Assistant HR: 125

Secretarial Assistant: 46

Electrician: 5

Electronics Mechanic: 3

Instrument Mechanic: 8

Laboratory Assistant: 12

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant: 10

The trades and number of seats mentioned above are tentative which may change without prior notice, said the official notification regarding ONGC apprentice recruitment.

ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019: Application process

The candidates can apply for a trade through paper based application in prescribed format from July 23, 2019 to August 05, 2019.

The Application along with requisite attachments has to reach by 1700 hrs on August 5, 2019.

According to the official notification, "only residents of all districts of Maharashtra are eligible to apply for above mentioned trades".

"The applicant must have obtained minimum 45% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 40% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions," the ONGC apprentice recruitment notification said.

ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019: Selection Process

The selection process in ONGC apprenticeship will be based on the basis of marks obtained in the minimum prescribed qualification and Merit drawn thereon. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered, said the notification.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.