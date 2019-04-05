ONGC Begins Online Application For 785 Assistant Executive Engineer Posts

ONGC recruitment 2019 for assistant executive engineer post begins

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited has begun the application process for recruitment of executives in E1 Level posts or Assistant Executive Engineers and several other posts. ONGC had announced 785 AEE vacancies in March this year. The vacancies have been announced for Assistant Executive Engineer, Chemist, Geologist, Geophysicist, Materials Management Officer, Programming Officer, and Transport Officer. Eligible candidates can apply online through ONGC's official website.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), a "Maharatna" Public Sector Enterprise, is one of the largest Crude Oil and Natural Gas Company in India, contributing around 70 per cent to Indian domestic production.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: April 5, 2019

Last date to submit application online: April 25, 2019

Uploading of scanned copies of certificates and downloading the interview call letters for shortlisted candidates: May 5 to May 20, 2019

Starting of interviews: June 10, 2019

Application Process

Eligible candidates should visit the official ONGC website (www.ongcindia.com) to apply for this recruitment. Candidates can apply for a maximum of four posts as per their qualification. The candidate will have to provide choice of posts in order of preference. The application fee for General category, EWS, OBC, Ex-Servicemen is Rs. 370. There is no application fee for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Selection Parameters

The selection parameters are GATE score, qualification, and interview. Weightage for GATE 219 score is 60 per cent, weightage for qualification is 25 marks (20 marks for essential qualification and 5 marks for in line PhD), and weightage for interview is 15 per cent.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.