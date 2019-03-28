ONGC Recruitment For 785 Vacancies Announced; Details Here

ONGC recruitmeent 2019: Out of total 785 vacancies, 550 are for Assistant Executive Engineer posts.

ONGC looking for young and bright executives in Engineering and Geo-sciences Disciplines at E1 Level through GATE 2019 and interested candidates can apply when detailed official notification is out. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), a "Maharatna" Public Sector Enterprise, is one of the largest Crude Oil and Natural Gas Company in India, contributing around 70 per cent to Indian domestic production. ONGC has released 785 vacancies for recruitment of executives in E1 Level posts or Assistant Executive Engineers and many other posts. Recently, ONGC has announced Apprenticeship for 4,014 vacancies in its 22 work centres.

"We are looking for young, promising and energetic aspirants with bright academic records to join the organization as Class I executive (at E1 level) in Engineering and Geo - Sciences disciplines through GATE 2019," said an official release from ONGC.

The vacancies have been announced for Assistant Executive Engineer, Chemist, Geologist, Geophysicist, Materials Management Officer, Programming Officer, and Transport Officer.

For the engineer post vacancies are available in cementing, civil, drilling, electrical, electronics, mechanical, instrumentation, production, reservoir and industrial engineering discipline.

Out of total 785 vacancies, 550 are for Assistant Executive Engineer posts.

According to the ONGC release, eeservation of posts in respective categories viz PwD, SC, ST, OBC and EWS are applicable as per the Government of India instructions.

Detailed advertisement will be notified through ONGC Website, Newspapers and Employment news / Rojgar Samachar, said the release.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Salary details

"We offer one of the best compensation packages in Cost to Company (CTC) terms in the country which comes to approximately INR 19.48 Lacs at E1 level," ONGC said in the release.

