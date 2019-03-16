ONGC Apprenticeship For 4,014 Vacancies: Know Selection Process

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for apprenticeship across 22 work centres. ITI and Diploma holders are eligible for the apprenticeship. However for Accountant and HR Assistant post Commerce graduates and BA/ BBA candidates are eligible, respectively. The applicant must have obtained minimum 45% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 40% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PWD candidates against reserved positions," reads the job notice. The duration of the training is 12 months.

ONGC will select candidates on the basis of their marks obtained in the qualifying degree and the merit drawn thereon. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered for the post.

Before applying candidates have to first register at the online portals of National Skill Development Council, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and with the Regional Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) in the portal National Apprenticeship Training Scheme, as per the discipline and trade they are applying for. Those applying for technician apprenticeship should apply at the BOAT portal and those applying for accountant and HR trade need to register at the National Skill Development Council.

The last date for submission of application is March 28. "This is the final submission process and after that, candidate cannot change the details furnished. Candidates are therefore advised to furnish the details in the portal carefully and check the same before final submission," reads the job notice.

Vacancy Details

Northern Sector: 62 posts

Mumbai Sector: 745 posts

Western Sector: 1588 posts

Eastern Sector: 769 posts

Southern Sector: 653 posts

Central Sector: 197 posts

