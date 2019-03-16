ONGC Announces Recruitment Through UGC-NET: Details Here

ONGC recruitment 2019 for HR, PRO posts. Selection through UGC NET score.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has announced recruitment for HR Executive and Public Relations Officer posts through UGC's research fellowship and Assistant Professor eligibility test, NET. The leading PSU will select candidates on the basis of their NET score, the exam for which will be held in June. National Testing Agency will conduct the exam and online registration will close on March 30. Candidates have to essentially qualify the UGC-NET examination of June 2019. Score from UGC-NET examination of June 2019 ONLY is valid for this recruitment exercise under this advertisement. Score from any previous UGC-NET examination is not valid," reads the official job notice released by the public sector enterprise.

Notification Details

The NET score will carry weightage of 60 marks. While 20 marks weightage is for essential qualification, the interview score will carry a weightage of 15 marks. 5 mark weightage is for in line PhD.

NET scores of Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management Or Management will be considered for the HR Executive post. For the Public Relations Officer, the scores of Mass Communication paper, in the said exam, will be considered.

Online registration will begin on March 18 and the application submission portal will be active April 9. Candidates need to apply for UGC NET June 2019 exam first and then use the application number / registration number for applying to this job.

UGC NET will be held on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

