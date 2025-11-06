Advertisement

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 165 Apprentice Posts, Apply Here

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection for ONGC apprenticeships involves a written exam and document verification. Roles include Computer Operator, Electrician, Lab Chemist, Executive HR, and more.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
ONGC Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 165 Apprentice Posts, Apply Here
ONGC Recruitment: five years for SC/ST, 3 for OBC

ONGC Recruitment 2025: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will close the application window for 165 apprentice roles in its Northern Region today, November 6, 2025. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the corporation- ongcindia.com. Those selected will receive a monthly stipend between Rs 9,600 and Rs 12,300.

Application are open for the roles of Computer Operator, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Mechanic Diesel, Lab Chemist, Executive HR, and Secretarial Office Assistant.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates applying must be aged between 18 years and 24 years as on November 6, 2025.

Candidates with a ITI certificate in the relevant trade can apply for Computer Operator, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Mechanic. A Bachelor in Science (B.Sc.) and Bachelors In Business Administration degree is required to apply for Lab chemist and Executive HR. Graduates with a degree in any discipline can apply for Secretarial Office Assistant.

Age relaxation is applicable to several categories - five years for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST), three years for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBd).

Selection will be done on the basis of written examination followed by document verification. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website ongcindia.com.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ONGC Recruitment, ONGC Recruitment 2025, ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com