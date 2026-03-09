Lucky Numbers And Collusion: How An Indian Cement Cartel Came Unstuck

When India's largest oil explorer opened a tender for a cement order in 2018, it sensed something was off by the competing bids coming in: all of them were exactly 7,000 rupees per tonne.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation queried the bids and got a wry reply from an executive at India Cements. Seven was his "lucky number", he explained.

Suspicious, ONGC quietly lodged an antitrust case against three Indian cement companies.

The details of the case were outlined in a confidential investigation report and evidence that was shared with the companies in January and reviewed by Reuters, following a five-year probe that found a decade of price collusion targeting state-run ONGC.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) report said the "cartel period" ran 12 years between 2007 and 2018 for Dalmia Cement (Bharat), a unit of India's fourth-largest cement maker Dalmia Bharat, and rival Shree Digvijay. India Cements was part of the cartel for 2017-18.

The report identified thinly concealed attempts at collusion by Indian companies, signalling a growing willingness by the regulator to scrutinise domestic firms after months of high-profile investigations into foreign giants.

The Indian cement firms' bid rigging, discussions of supply patterns and efforts to oust foreign bidders were "substantiated from strong evidence in the form of communication, meetings, emails, admission," said the 90-page report.

Local media outlet Zee Business reported the basic finding of wrongdoing last year, but Reuters is the first to report the detailed tactics and evidence which underpin CCI's investigation findings.

Dalmia Bharat declined to comment, citing pendency of the matter before the CCI, but has previously said it is cooperating with the authorities. India Cements, which was acquired by No. 1 player UltraTech in 2024, did not respond, and neither did Shree Digvijay, ONGC or the CCI.

The cement companies have been asked to respond to the report, and the watchdog will then issue a final order within months. It has powers to drop any of the investigation findings, but fines can go as high as three times the company's profit or 10% of their turnover for each year of wrongdoing.

In fiscal year 2024-25, Dalmia Bharat recorded annual revenues of $1.5 billion, Shree Digvijay $79 million and India Cements $444 million.

'Suppported By The Numerology Factor Of 7'

While Apple, Amazon and other foreign firms have faced intense antitrust scrutiny, the cement case highlights CCI's focus on big Indian firms from key economic sectors.

"Tech cases have been a growing focus for CCI, but there is increased cognisance within the government to tackle breaches at state-run firms and in public procurement," said Gautam Shahi, a competition law partner at Indian law firm Dua Associates.

In January, Reuters reported an antitrust investigation found four major Indian steelmakers, including Tata Steel and JSW Steel, colluded on prices.

Before filing the case in 2020, ONGC noticed bids had come in at the exact same or very similar pricing in four tenders for oil well cement.

For example, the 2018 tender for 170,000 tonnes of cement saw all three companies quoting a price of 7,000 rupees, or 7,350 rupees per tonne with taxes, for different states.

That prompted ONGC to issue a warning in late 2019, with a notice to India Cements, contained in the report, saying the identically priced bids suggested a violation of competition law.

India Cements defended its bid in a written submission on its letterhead to ONGC that year, citing global trends as well as the "lucky number".

"The financial bid was also supported by the numerology factor of 7", the company letter stated.

Submitting Bids Together

The CCI's investigation puts the onus of breaches on eight top executives, including former managing director of Shree Digvijay, Rajeev Nambiar; billionaire chairman of Dalmia Bharat, Y.H. Dalmia; and former managing director of India Cements, N. Srinivasan, who is also one of India's high-profile business figures. None of the executives responded to Reuters queries.

The CCI also cited Shree Digvijay senior vice president Prem R. Singh, whose testimony said "the prime objective for quoting the identical price was to allocate almost equal volumes and revenue amongst companies".

Singh visited rival Dalmia's office for "directly assisting" them in their tender filing in 2018, the CCI report said, citing messages sent by Singh to Nambiar, his then managing director. Singh did not respond to requests for comment.

Shree Digvijay and Dalmia were "actively involved" in calculating the rail freight distance of their factories from ONGC cement delivery destinations. They then bid accordingly to avoid competition and divided territories amongst themselves.

Excel sheets were also made comparing distances to decide "volume sharing" among rivals, the report showed.

Targeting Foreign Firms

Shree Digvijay and Dalmia also targeted foreign firms that bid by flagging "prickly issues", said the report.

They repeatedly filed complaints with the Indian government about foreign bidders' lack of certification and how New Delhi should promote domestic firms over foreign ones.

Foreign bidders included Texas-based Schlumberger, the world's largest oilfield services provider now known as SLB, UAE-based Classic Oil Field Chemicals, and Bell Weather, the report showed. The three companies did not respond to queries.

The investigators concluded that the companies tried at least once to pressure ONGC to cancel foreign bids by deciding to "restrict supply" of cement to the oil explorer, which breaches antitrust laws.

In 2019, one executive wrote to another: "Need your support in making them (ONGC) understand that they cannot throw Indian parties in a bathtub."

The companies could "not digest the fact that a foreign bidder can be awarded a tender, the CCI said.

