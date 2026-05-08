No GATE Required: IIT Guwahati Launches Hybrid MTech in Robotics and AI

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has launched a new hybrid MTech programme in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence for fresh graduates and working professionals. The programme will be offered by the School of Interdisciplinary Studies and Sustainability IT aims to provide advanced technical knowledge in robotics, AI, automation, machine learning, and computer vision.

The application process for the inaugural batch is currently open, and interested candidates can submit applications till July 15, 2026. Classes are scheduled to begin on August 10, 2026.

IIT Guwahati MTech in Robotics and AI

The hybrid MTech programme has been designed to support both academic learning and professional commitments. Classes will be conducted online, while laboratory sessions and final examinations will take place on the IIT Guwahati campus.

The programme focuses on interdisciplinary learning and integrates robotics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies. It has been introduced to meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, defence, transportation, and smart infrastructure.

According to Prof. Hemant B. Kaushik, Dean of Outreach Education and Skilling at IIT Guwahati, the programme offers flexible and industry-oriented learning with a strong focus on practical applications and emerging technologies.

No GATE Score Required for Admission

IIT Guwahati has confirmed that applicants are not required to submit GATE scores for admission to the programme. Selection will be based on institute-level written tests and interviews.

The programme has also been designed with flexible academic options. Students can complete the course in a minimum of two years, while the maximum duration allowed is five years. Recorded lectures will be available for students to access at their convenience.

Another key feature of the programme is its multiple-entry and multiple-exit structure. Students can earn recognised qualifications at different stages, including a PG Certificate, PG Diploma, Master of Science (Engineering), and finally an MTech degree in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

Eligibility Criteria and Career Opportunities

Candidates applying for the programme must hold a four-year or five-year bachelor's degree in disciplines such as Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, IT, Design, or related fields. Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks or 6.0 CPI and should have studied Mathematics up to Class 12 level.