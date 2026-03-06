GATE 2026 Result Date: Check When IIT Guwahati Will Release Scorecards And How to Download Them

GATE 2026 Result: The GATE 2026 result by IIT Guwahati is expected to be released soon, according to the official website. The examination was conducted between February 7 and February 15, 2026. Once released, the scorecards will be available for download on the GOAPS portal of the institute. Check the result release date (official), download requirements and other details here.

IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 Result Download Steps

The GATE 2026 result will be available for download on the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal using the student's enrollment ID, password and solving the arithmetic expression as part of user authenticity process.

GATE 2026 Release Date

The GATE 2026 will be released on March 19, 2026, according to the official tentative dates issued by IIT Guwahati.

How To Download GATE 2026 Result?

Visit the official website portal goaps.iitg.ac.in/login. Enter your enrollment id and password. Click on "Login" and then click on result. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save your scorecard for future reference.

GATE 2026 Result Download Link

The provisional answer key was released on February 22, 2026.

Frequent Questions By Candidates Answered On Same Ranks For Different Papers

Is there a separate rank for Architecture and Planning (AR) candidates in GATE 2026?

No separate scores and ranks will be provided for candidates attempting either Part B1 (Architecture) or Part B2 (Planning).

Is there a separate rank for Geomatics Engineering (GE) candidates?

No separate scores and ranks will be provided for candidates attempting either Part B (Section I - Surveying and Mapping) or Part B (Section II - Image Processing and Analysis).

Is there a separate rank for Geology and Geophysics (GG) candidates?

Yes. Separate scores and ranks will be provided based on the Part B section attempted in the GG paper. Separate cut-off marks will be applied as follows:

For Geology (GL) candidates: GA Section + Part A (Common Section) + Part B (Section 1 - Geology)

For Geophysics (GP) candidates: GA Section + Part A (Common Section) + Part B (Section 2 - Geophysics)

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), is a prestigious national-level examination that assesses candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, and Humanities.