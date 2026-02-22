GATE 2026 Exam: IIT Guwahati Releases Answer Keys And Response Sheet, Download Here

GATE 2026 Answer Key: The provisional answer keys for the GATE 2026 Examination held between February 7 and February 15 have been released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key through the GOAPS official portal. Along with answer key, the master question paper and candidate response URL has also been released. According to the official notice, the results will be announced by March 19, 2026.

How To Download GATE 2026 Answer Key?

Visit the official GOAPS portal. Enter your enrollment ID and password and then click on "Submit". Click on the respective links for answer key, question paper, response sheet. They will be displayed on the screen. Download and save them for future reference.

Candidates can now refer to the provisional answer key along with their recorded response sheet to calculate an estimated score ahead of the official result announcement. For most papers - including AE, AG, BM, BT, CE, CH, CS, EC, EE, ME and other streams that feature Engineering Mathematics - the exam carries a total of 100 marks, with 15 marks allotted to General Aptitude and 85 marks to the core subject.

However, papers such as GG, AR and GE follow a two-part format, where marks are divided between a compulsory section and an optional section. In all cases, General Aptitude accounts for 15 marks.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), is a prestigious national-level examination that assesses candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, and Humanities.