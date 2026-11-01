National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship 2026-27 Registration Deadline Extended: Over 2.8 Lakhs Applications Submitted

NMMSS 2026-27: The Union Ministry of Education has extended the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship scheme application deadline for the academic year 2026-27. Now the last date to submit the application form is November 15, 2026. The extension of the registration deadline provides students with extra time to fill out their applications via the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), scholarships.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, the deadline for the Institute Nodal Officer (L1) verification is November 30, 2026 and District Nodal Officer (L2) verification must be completed by December 15, 2026. Before applying for the scholarship, students are advised to complete their One-Time Registration (OTR).

According to the latest update, a total of 90,483 fresh and 1,99,531 renewal applications had been submitted as of now. Those who have already submitted their applications must ensure that the forms are verified before the given deadline.

The NMMS Scheme aims to provide support to students belonging from economically weaker sections and encourage them to continue their education beyond class 8 up to class 12th.

This scheme provides one lakh fresh scholarships every year to the eligible class 9th students after they qualify the selection examination conducted by the respective State or Union Territory governments.

Students selected under this scheme studying in government-aided schools and also schools managed by local self governments, receive Rs 12,000 per annum, which is transferred to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer system.

To be eligible for the NMMSS examination selection, students must have secured at least 55% marks or equivalent grade in class 7th, with a 5% point relaxation for SC/ST students.

Along with it, the parental income of the applicant should not surpass Rs 3.50 lakh per annum.