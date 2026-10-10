NSP Scholarship 2026-27: Renewal Deadline October 31, Check Key Details

NSP Scholarship 2026-27: The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is open for the academic year 2026-27, allowing eligible students to apply for scholarships and renew their existing applications. Students applying under the PM-USP Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students (CSSS) and the PM-USP Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh can submit their renewal applications online. The last date for student applications is October 31, 2026, while institute verification must be completed by November 15. The deadline for Level 2 (L2) verification is November 30, 2026. Applicants must also complete One Time Registration (OTR) before applying.

NSP Scholarship 2026-27: Important Dates And Guidelines

The renewal application window for both merit-based schemes is currently open. Students should complete their applications before the deadline and ensure that their details are verified by the concerned authorities.

Student application deadline: October 31, 2026

October 31, 2026 Institute verification deadline: November 15, 2026

November 15, 2026 L2 verification deadline: November 30, 2026

November 30, 2026 Portal opening date: June 1, 2026

From the 2026-27 academic year, students can apply for one merit-based scholarship scheme and one or more welfare-based scholarship schemes, subject to the eligibility conditions of each scheme.

NSP OTR Registration, Aadhaar And Application Process

One Time Registration (OTR) is mandatory for scholarship applications on NSP. It provides a unique number valid throughout a student's academic career and can be generated using Aadhaar or an Aadhaar Enrolment ID (EID).

Students facing error 904 during face authentication should update the UIDAI Aadhaar Face RD app. If authentication fails because Aadhaar biometrics are locked, applicants should check their status through the mAadhaar app or the My Aadhaar portal and unlock biometrics before proceeding.

Students with disabilities must first log in to the UDID portal and consent to sharing their UDID details before submitting an NSP application.

Scholarship services are also available at Common Service Centres (CSCs) for a total charge of Rs 30 per candidate, including registration and application filing. Students can locate their nearest centre through the CSC locator website.