Days After Pregnancy Announcement, Kiara Advani Shares Vacation Pics With Sidharth Malhotra And Baby Saraayah

Kiara Advani is making the most of some quality family time with husband Sidharth Malhotra and their daughter Saraayah. The actor recently offered fans a glimpse into their vacation, sharing moments from the getaway on social media. The pictures come days after the couple announced their second pregnancy.

The holiday album showed Kiara enjoying a sunny day by the pool, followed by a glimpse of the family's footprints on a sandy beach. Another picture captured the actor posing for a mirror selfie with Sidharth, while a separate frame showed her unwinding beside a lake with scenic mountains in the background.

Kiara also gave fans a rare peek at daughter Saraayah during their beach outing. The actor shared a glimpse of the little one's tiny feet while keeping her face hidden from the camera. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Gratitude."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their second pregnancy earlier this week. The couple shared a picture on Instagram that featured their hands holding a pair of knitted baby booties with their daughter Saraayah. The caption read, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Rajasthan's Suryagarh Palace. The two reportedly grew close while filming Shershaah, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. Despite working together on the film, the couple kept their relationship private throughout the shoot.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara revealed that Sidharth had proposed to her during a trip to Rome, Italy. "You know when Sid came to that episode (of Koffee With Karan), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family," she said.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra's folklore-based fantasy The Vvaan is currently running in cinemas. Kiara's latest release, Toxic, premiered in theatres in August 2026.

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