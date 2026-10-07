'One Boy And One Girl': When Kiara Advani Revealed Her Wish For Two Children

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child together. The couple shared the happy news on Wednesday through their social media accounts.

Interestingly, Kiara had spoken about pregnancy and motherhood several years ago while promoting her 2019 film Jugjugg Jeeyo. During an interaction, the actor was asked about her thoughts on having children and what she would like her family to look like in the future.

Kiara gave a candid response when asked why she wanted to experience pregnancy. "I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go," she admitted.

She was also asked whether she wanted twins and whether she preferred a baby girl or a baby boy. Kiara made it clear that her priority would be the health of her children.

"I just want two healthy children that God will gift me," she said. The actor then added that, ideally, she would like to have one boy and one girl.

Kiara And Sidharth Announce Second Pregnancy

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are proud parents to their daughter Saraayah Malhotra, are now all set to welcome their second child. Taking to Instagram, the celebrity couple shared a joint post in which Kiara and Sidharth's baby girl's hands are seen holding a pair of tiny socks.

They captioned it, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude." The post went viral, and celebs and fans flooded the comments section with compliments and messages.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani became parents to their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025. The baby was initially due in August but was born earlier. Kiara Advani was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai's Girgaon area for the delivery.

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023, in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

Also Read: 'Our Hearts Are Full Of Love': Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy