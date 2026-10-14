Actor Sidharth Malhotra has given fans a glimpse of his recent leg injury. The actor took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a picture of his leg fitted with a medical walking boot, accompanied by a light-hearted caption. "I took 'break a leg' too seriously," he wrote, adding a hospital emoji to the post. The actor has not disclosed the cause of the injury or provided details about his treatment and recovery. While a medical walking boot is commonly associated with foot and ankle injuries, its use depends on the location and severity of the damage. Doctors may recommend one to protect injured tissues, restrict certain movements and allow healing while providing support during mobility. But when exactly is a walking boot needed? Does wearing one mean a person has suffered a fracture, and how does it help the recovery process?

What Is A Medical Walking Boot?

A medical walking boot is an orthopaedic device designed to protect and stabilise the foot and ankle following an injury or surgery. It typically consists of a rigid outer shell, adjustable straps and a cushioned interior that helps support the affected area. According to Dr Pushkar Chawla, Director, Orthopaedics, ShardaCare - Healthcity, a walking boot may be prescribed for injuries such as fractures, severe sprains, tendon injuries and significant soft-tissue damage.

"In cases such as a fracture, severe sprain, tendon injury or significant soft-tissue damage, a walking boot helps restrict excessive movement and reduces the load placed on the affected area, allowing the injured tissues to heal," he explains. Unlike regular footwear, a walking boot is designed to provide greater stability and protection. Depending on the injury and the type of boot, it may allow a person to walk with partial or full weight-bearing, provided this has been approved by the treating doctor.

When Is A Medical Walking Boot Needed?

A doctor may recommend a walking boot when an injury requires more support than a regular shoe or ankle brace can provide. The decision depends on the diagnosis, the extent of tissue damage and the amount of protection needed during recovery. Common situations in which a walking boot may be prescribed include:

1. Foot or ankle fractures: Certain fractures require immobilisation to prevent excessive movement and support bone healing. A walking boot may be suitable for selected stable fractures, depending on their location and severity.

2. Severe ankle sprains: An ankle sprain involves stretching or tearing of the ligaments that support the joint. While mild sprains may be managed with other measures, more severe injuries may require temporary immobilisation or additional support.

3. Tendon injuries: Some injuries involving tendons around the foot and ankle require controlled movement or reduced loading to allow healing. The type and duration of immobilisation depend on the specific tendon and injury.

4. Soft-tissue injuries: Significant damage to the tissues around the foot or ankle may warrant a boot to protect the affected area and reduce stress during movement.

5. Recovery after certain surgeries: A walking boot may be used after selected orthopaedic procedures to protect the operated area and help patients resume mobility according to their surgeon's instructions.

However, not every leg injury requires a walking boot. Persistent pain, swelling or difficulty bearing weight should prompt medical assessment rather than self-treatment with an immobilisation device.

How Does A Walking Boot Help An Injury Heal?

The primary purpose of a walking boot is to stabilise the injured area and limit movements that could aggravate the damage. Its rigid structure helps protect the foot and ankle from excessive movement, while its cushioning and adjustable straps provide support. By restricting certain movements and controlling the load placed on injured tissues, the boot can create more favourable conditions for healing. The device may also help some patients move around more safely during recovery. However, the extent to which a person can walk while wearing it depends on the injury.

Dr Chawla explains that patients should follow their doctor's instructions regarding weight-bearing. Some may be allowed to put limited pressure on the affected leg, while others may need to avoid placing weight on it altogether. A walking boot does not directly heal a fracture, repair a torn tendon or reverse ligament damage. Instead, it supports the treatment plan by protecting the injured area while the body's healing processes take place.

Does Wearing A Walking Boot Mean The Injury Is Serious?

The use of a walking boot does not, by itself, indicate whether an injury is minor or severe. Doctors consider several factors before prescribing one, including the location of the injury, the extent of tissue damage, pain levels, stability of the affected joint and the patient's ability to bear weight. A walking boot may be used for selected fractures and significant soft-tissue injuries, but it can also be prescribed to protect an area during recovery from certain less severe injuries. A clinical examination is essential to determine the appropriate treatment. Depending on the suspected injury, the doctor may recommend an X-ray or other imaging investigations. In Sidharth Malhotra's case, the picture shared on social media does not establish the diagnosis, severity of the injury or expected recovery time.

How Long Should You Wear A Medical Walking Boot?

There is no fixed duration for wearing a walking boot. The period depends on the injury, the rate of healing and the treating doctor's assessment. Some injuries may require support for a relatively short period, while fractures, tendon injuries and postoperative recovery may require longer immobilisation. Patients should not stop wearing the boot simply because the pain has reduced. Pain relief does not always mean that the underlying tissues have healed sufficiently to withstand normal activity. At the same time, wearing a boot for longer than recommended may contribute to joint stiffness, reduced mobility and muscle weakness. Doctors may gradually reduce the use of the boot and recommend rehabilitation exercises to restore strength, flexibility, balance and normal walking patterns.

What Precautions Should You Follow While Wearing A Walking Boot?

Although a walking boot provides protection, incorrect use can interfere with recovery or cause additional discomfort. Dr Chawla advises patients to follow the prescribed treatment plan and weight-bearing restrictions. Important precautions include:

Follow weight-bearing instructions: Do not put more pressure on the injured leg than your doctor has permitted. Use crutches or other walking aids if recommended.

Check the fit: The boot should feel secure without being excessively tight. Follow the manufacturer's and doctor's instructions for adjusting its straps.

Monitor the affected foot: Seek medical advice if pain or swelling worsens, or if the foot develops numbness, unusual discolouration or a cold sensation.

Avoid rushing back to exercise: Resume walking, running and other physical activities gradually, with medical guidance.

Complete rehabilitation: When advised, perform prescribed exercises to restore joint movement, muscle strength and balance.

Sudden worsening of symptoms or signs of impaired circulation warrant prompt medical attention. Patients should also seek urgent assessment if they develop new calf pain or swelling, particularly when accompanied by breathlessness or chest pain.

A medical walking boot is an important tool in the management of selected foot and ankle injuries. By stabilising the affected area, restricting certain movements and controlling weight-bearing, it can support healing and help patients move safely when permitted. However, the need for a walking boot, the duration of use and the pace of recovery depend on the underlying diagnosis. Medical assessment and adherence to treatment instructions remain essential for preventing complications and returning to normal activities safely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.