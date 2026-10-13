'Took Break A Leg Too Seriously': Sidharth Malhotra Shares Picture Of Injured Leg

Sidharth Malhotra has shared a health update with his fans, revealing that he has injured his leg. The actor took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a picture of his leg fitted with a medical walking boot.

Keeping the caption light-hearted, Sidharth wrote, "I took 'break a leg' too seriously." He also added a hospital emoji to the picture.

The actor has not disclosed the cause of the injury or shared details about his recovery.

Sidharth's post comes shortly after his wife, Kiara Advani, shared a collection of pictures from their family holiday. The photographs included previously unseen moments from the trip, offering fans a peek into their time together with their daughter, Saraayah.

Earlier this month, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child. They shared the news in a joint Instagram post featuring a pair of tiny knitted baby booties held by Sidharth and their daughter.

"Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," the couple wrote.

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by their family members and close friends from the film industry.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in The Vvaan, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

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