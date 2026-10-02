NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27 Application Deadline Extended, Students Can Apply Till October 31

NMMSS Scholarship 2026: The Ministry of Education has extended the registration deadline for the National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the 2026-27 academic session. The eligible students can now submit their application forms through the National Scholarship Portal (NEP) scholarships.gov.in until October 31, 2026.

The extension provides a crucial window for the students to complete their registration process within the given time frame so that they can be eligible for the scholarship scheme. According to the official notice, until September 30, over 88,000 fresh applications and nearly 1.997 lakh renewal requests have already been submitted nationwide.

NMMSS 2026: Revised Key Dates

Candidates can check the registration deadline and verification dates mentioned below:

Application deadline: October 31, 2026

Institute Nodal Officer (L1) verification: November 15, 2026

District Nodal Officer (L2) verification: November 30, 2026

Applicants are advised to complete their mandatory One-Time Registration (OTR) before proceeding with the application process.

NMMSS Scholarship 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Students must check the eligibility criteria mentioned below before filling out the application form:

Students must have secured at least 55% marks in class VIII. SC and ST category students receive 5% marks relaxation.

The total annual income of a student's parents must not exceed Rs 3,50,000 lakh.

Applicants must be enrolled as regular students in state government, government-aided or local body schools.

Fresh applicants must clear the competitive selection examination conducted by their respective state or Union Territory government.

Students who have not yet registered are urged to complete their forms on the portal before the deadline to avoid last minute technical glitches.