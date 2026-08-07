NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27 Registration Begins: Know Eligibility, Benefits, Last Date

The registration process for the NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27 has officially started. The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education has invited both fresh and renewal applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme. Students can submit their applications through the National Scholarship Portal till August 31, 2026.

The scholarship aims to support students from economically weaker families. It encourages them to continue their education after Class 8. Students are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline.

NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27 Eligibility

The scholarship is available for students studying in Class 9 in government, government-aided, and local body schools. It can also be renewed for Classes 10 to 12, provided students continue to fulfil the scheme's renewal conditions. Students are also allowed to apply for one merit-based scholarship scheme along with one or more welfare-based scholarship schemes.

How to Apply for NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27?

Visit the NSP at scholarships.gov.in.

Complete the new registration process for first time users.

Log in with the registered credentials.

Select the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme.

Fill in the required details.

Upload the documents.

Submit the application.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

NMMSS Scholarship Benefits

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme is a centrally sponsored programme. It helps reduce school dropout rates. It provides financial assistance to deserving students from economically weaker sections.

One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded every year to eligible students studying in Class 9. The scholarship can be renewed up to Class 12, subject to the prescribed conditions.

NMMSS Verification Schedule

The verification process will be completed in two stages. Institute Nodal Officers (INOs) will carry out Level-1 verification by September 15, 2026. District Nodal Officers (DNOs) will complete Level-2 verification by September 30, 2026.