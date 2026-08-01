UGC Shares Major Scholarship Update: Here's What Students Need To Know

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) will soon open for submission and processing of applications under the National Scholarship for Post-Graduate Studies (NSPG) and the ISHAN UDAY Special Scholarship Scheme for the North Eastern Region.

Sharing the update in a post on X, the UGC also urged Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to ensure timely verification of scholarship applications by Institutional Nodal Officers (INOs) within 15 days of their receipt on the National Scholarship Portal and provide necessary guidance to eligible students throughout the application process.

In a public notice, the commission said it is implementing both scholarship schemes through the National Scholarship Portal. However, it clarified that the schedule for online submission of applications will be notified separately.

The UGC has directed all Higher Education Institutions to ensure that Institutional Nodal Officers verify scholarship applications and either approve, mark defects, or reject them within 15 days of receipt on the portal.

"All Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are requested to ensure that the Institutional Nodal Officers (INOs) verify and approve/defect/reject scholarship applications within 15 days of their receipt on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Timely verification is essential to provide students with sufficient time to rectify any deficiencies or errors in their applications before the closing of the portal," the UGC said in the public notice.

The commission said timely verification is necessary to allow students sufficient time to correct deficiencies or errors in their applications before the portal closes.

The UGC also asked Higher Education Institutions to extend necessary support to eligible students during the application process and facilitate timely resolution of issues on the National Scholarship Portal.

"HEIs are also requested to provide necessary support and guidance to eligible students during the application process and facilitate timely resolution of issues, if any, on the National Scholarship Portal," it added.

The commission said the National Scholarship Portal will open shortly for submission and processing of applications under the two scholarship schemes, while the detailed application schedule will be announced separately.