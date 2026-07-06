Study In UK 2026: Scholarships Indian PG Students Can Receive Automatically

Indian students planning to study in UK in 2026 can benefit from a new scholarship opportunity announced by the University of East Anglia (UEA). The university has introduced its International Postgraduate Merit Scholarship for the 2026-27 academic intake, offering tuition fee reductions to eligible Indian students pursuing postgraduate studies.

The scholarship is available for students enrolling in September 2026 or January 2027. It is awarded based on undergraduate academic performance and does not require a separate scholarship application.

Automatic Scholarship for Indian Postgraduate Students in UK

The UEA International Postgraduate Merit Scholarship is designed to support academically strong international students. Eligible Indian applicants will automatically be considered for the award once they receive an offer for an eligible postgraduate programme.

Students holding the equivalent of a UK 2:1 bachelor's degree will receive a GBP 7,000 reduction in tuition fees. Those with qualifications equivalent to a UK 2:2 bachelor's degree will be eligible for a GBP 6,000 tuition fee reduction.

The scholarship amount will be adjusted directly against the tuition fee and will be applicable only for the first year of study.

Eligible Courses for the UK Scholarship

The scholarship is available for a wide range of postgraduate programmes. It includes the following:

Biological Sciences

Chemistry, Pharmacy and Pharmacology

Computing Sciences

Economics

Education

Engineering, Mathematics and Physics

Environmental Sciences

Global Development

Health Sciences

History

Interdisciplinary Institute for the Humanities

Law

Literature, Drama and Creative Writing

Media, Language and Communication Studies

Medicine

Norwich Business School

Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication Studies

Psychology

Social Work

Sociology

The following programmes are not covered under the scholarship:

All MBBS programmes

Integrated Master's degrees

MSc Occupational Therapy

MSc Physiotherapy

MSc Plant Genetics and Crop Improvement

MSc Global Plant Health

MA The Arts of Africa, Oceania and The Americas

Applicants should check the eligibility of their chosen programme before submitting their application.

Study in UK 2026: Scholarship Award Process

Indian students are not required to submit a separate scholarship application. The scholarship is awarded automatically after an eligible applicant receives an admission offer from UEA.

The scholarship can be combined only with the International Early Payment Award and cannot be used together with other UEA-funded scholarships. If a student qualifies for another university-funded scholarship of a higher value, the higher award will replace the International Postgraduate Merit Scholarship.

Students planning to study in UK are advised to review the detailed eligibility criteria, course information, and admission requirements on the University of East Anglia's official website before applying.