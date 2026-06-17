Global Korea Scholarship 2026: Indian Students Can Apply For Fully Funded Courses

Indian students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad have an opportunity to study in South Korea through the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) 2026. Offered by the South Korean government, the scholarship supports international students seeking admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes at leading universities across the country.

The programme aims to promote academic exchange and strengthen educational ties between South Korea and other nations. Every year, students from around the world are selected for fully funded study opportunities under GKS.

What Does the Scholarship Cover?

One of the biggest attractions of the Global Korea Scholarship is its comprehensive financial support. Selected students receive full tuition fee coverage, a monthly living allowance, medical insurance, settlement support after arriving in South Korea, and round-trip airfare.

The scholarship also includes Korean language training, helping international students adapt to academic and daily life in the country before beginning their degree programmes.

Direct Link To Apply here

Courses and Universities Available

The scholarship is open to students from a wide range of academic backgrounds, including engineering, science, humanities, social sciences, business, arts and other disciplines.

Successful applicants can study at several renowned South Korean universities that participate in the GKS programme. These institutions are known for their strong research facilities, modern campuses and globally recognised academic programmes.

Who Can Apply?

Applicants must be citizens of countries eligible under the scholarship programme, including India. Candidates are also required to meet academic performance standards and age criteria specified in the official guidelines.

The exact eligibility requirements may vary depending on the level of study and the application track chosen by the candidate.

How to Apply for GKS 2026

Students can apply through either the Embassy Track or the University Track.

Under the Embassy Track, candidates submit their applications to the South Korean Embassy in India. Shortlisted applicants then go through the selection process before final nominations are sent to South Korea.

Under the University Track, students apply directly to participating South Korean universities that offer seats under the scholarship programme.

Applicants are generally required to submit academic transcripts, certificates, recommendation letters, a statement of purpose, medical documents and other supporting materials as specified in the application guidelines.