NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) answer key 2026 soon on its official portal, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. According to the official exam calendar, the medical board is expected to announce the NEET PG 2026 result by September 30, 2026. However, before publishing the final result, the NBEMS will upload the NEET answer key, along with the response sheets of the candidates.
The NBEMS conducted the NEET Postgraduate exam on August 30 for around 2.6 lakh candidates. Additionally, a retest was conducted on September 5 for candidates affected by technical issues at Jaipur centres.
Along with the correct answer key, the responses marked by the candidates to respective questions asked in the NEET PG 2026 will also be published by the board. Applicants will be able to access the Question ID, correct answer key to questions, and responses marked - through their applicant login at NEET PG 2026 index page at NBEMS website, according to the official notification.
Along with the declaration of the result, the medical board will also upload the NEET PG merit list, announcing the overall merit position of a candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET PG 2026.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On NEET PG 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Exam Stories
A girl took her National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 exam on August 30, 2026, while her parents' whereabouts were unknown after Nepal floods.
Read full story | Girl Takes NEET PG Exam With Teary Eyes As Parents Remain Untraced After Nepal Floods
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Quick Facts
Did you know you can taste garlic through your feet? Crush some fresh garlic, rub it on the bottom of your feet, wait for a while, and supposedly you will start tasting garlic in your mouth. It sounds laughable at first, mainly because we obviously do not have taste buds in our feet. But there is some real chemistry behind the experiment. The American Chemical Society (ACS) has featured the experiment, and the Tisserand Institute, an educational platform studying essential oils, has discussed it in detail.
Read full story | Did You Know You Can Taste Garlic With Your Feet? Here's The Science
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: When Was The Exam Conducted?
The NEET PG 2026 exam was held on August 30, 2026, across the country. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam, with the examination successfully completed for 2,63,535 candidates, the official notice announced.
Additionally, a re-exam for 2,445 candidates affected by technical disruption at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres, Jaipur, Rajasthan was held on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Response Sheet, Answer PDF Soon
The NBEMS is expected to publish the NEET PG 2026 answer key anytime soon. Candidates will be able to download the response sheet and answer key PDF from the official website.