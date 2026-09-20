NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 provisional answer key and candidate response sheet soon. However, the board has not announced the exact release date or time yet. NEET PG 2026 was conducted on August 30 in a single shift, with 2,73,096 candidates registered and 2,65,980 appearing for the examination. The test was held at 1,111 centres across 339 cities. A re-examination was conducted on September 5 for 2,445 candidates affected by technical issues at two Jaipur centres. The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How To Check Response Sheet?

Once released, candidates will be able to access the NEET PG 2026 answer key and recorded responses through the NBEMS applicant login. The documents will allow candidates to match the question IDs, official answers and responses marked during the examination and calculate their probable scores before the result. Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Open the NEET PG 2026 section.

Click on the answer key/response sheet link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Check the question IDs, correct answers and recorded responses.

Download or save the details for reference.

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