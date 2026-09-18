NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 provisional answer key and candidate response sheet anytime soon. The board has not announced a specific release date or time yet. As per the NEET PG 2026 information, candidates will be able to access their question IDs, correct answers, recorded responses and marks through the applicant login. NEET PG 2026 was conducted on August 30 in a single shift.
A total of 2,73,096 candidates were registered, while 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted at 1,111 centres across 339 cities. A re-exam was conducted on September 5 for candidates affected by technical issues at Jaipur centres. The answer key will allow candidates to compare their responses and calculate their probable scores before the result. NBEMS is scheduled to declare the NEET PG 2026 result by September 30, 2026.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How To Check Once Released?
Candidates can check the NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheet through the official NBEMS portal after the link is activated.
- Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
- Open the NEET PG 2026 section.
- Click on the application or candidate login link.
- Enter the required login credentials.
- Click on the NEET PG 2026 answer key/response sheet link.
- Check the question IDs, correct answers and recorded responses.
- Download or save the details for calculating the probable score.
The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30. The exact result date and time have not been announced yet.
NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Stays Tuned For Latest Updates
NEET PG Result 2026 Live: NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key Date Announced?
NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key dates has not been announced yet, but it is expected to be announced anytime soon. The result will be released by September 30 as the exam was conducted on August 30 and re-test was held on September 5. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates regarding response sheet and provisional answer key.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Exam Conducted At 1,111 Centres
NEET PG 2026 was scheduled across 1,111 examination centres in 339 cities covering all 36 States and Union Territories.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: 2.65 Lakh Candidates Await Answer Key
A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for NEET PG 2026. These candidates are now waiting for the provisional answer key and response sheet ahead of the result.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Marks Awarded For Each Question To Be Displayed
Along with the correct answers and recorded responses, candidates will be able to access information about the marks awarded for each question according to the prescribed evaluation scheme.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Question IDs And Recorded Responses To Be Available
The NEET PG 2026 answer-key facility will allow candidates to check their question ID numbers, correct answers and responses marked during the examination through their applicant login.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Response Sheet To Be Out With Provisional Key
NBEMS is expected to publish the candidate response sheet along with the provisional answer key. Candidates will be able to compare their recorded responses with the correct answers once the documents are available.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: NBEMS Yet To Announce Release Time
Candidates waiting for the NEET PG answer key should note that there is no confirmed release time yet. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for the latest announcement.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Answer Key Expected Anytime Soon
The NEET PG 2026 provisional answer key and candidate response sheet are expected to be released anytime soon. NBEMS has not announced an exact release date or time so far.