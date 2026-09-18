NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 provisional answer key and candidate response sheet anytime soon. The board has not announced a specific release date or time yet. As per the NEET PG 2026 information, candidates will be able to access their question IDs, correct answers, recorded responses and marks through the applicant login. NEET PG 2026 was conducted on August 30 in a single shift.

A total of 2,73,096 candidates were registered, while 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted at 1,111 centres across 339 cities. A re-exam was conducted on September 5 for candidates affected by technical issues at Jaipur centres. The answer key will allow candidates to compare their responses and calculate their probable scores before the result. NBEMS is scheduled to declare the NEET PG 2026 result by September 30, 2026.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How To Check Once Released?

Candidates can check the NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheet through the official NBEMS portal after the link is activated.

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Open the NEET PG 2026 section.

Click on the application or candidate login link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Click on the NEET PG 2026 answer key/response sheet link.

Check the question IDs, correct answers and recorded responses.

Download or save the details for calculating the probable score.

The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30. The exact result date and time have not been announced yet.

NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Stays Tuned For Latest Updates