31 Conditions On Rahul Gandhi's Indore Event, Rajiv Gandhi Killing Cited

The assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi has entered the controversy surrounding his son Rahul Gandhi's forthcoming student interaction in Indore, with police citing the Verma Commission while prescribing 31 security conditions for the September 19 programme. The requirements follow a dispute over the original venue, the postponement of the event and additional charges for the alternative ground.

Congress city president Chintu Choukse was handed the conditions along with police permission on Thursday, after the party fulfilled five conditions stipulated by the Indore Development Authority for using its ground opposite Regional Park. The police checklist covers everything from the number of students entering the venue to stage access, surveillance, medical arrangements and emergency evacuation.

The "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme was initially proposed for September 12 at Nehru Stadium. After permission for that venue was refused, Congress shifted the date to September 19 and selected the IDA ground.

IDA's five conditions specified that it was providing only vacant land. Organisers would have to arrange security, obtain departmental clearances and permission for sound equipment, and pay additional rent for use outside the allotted dates.

The most sensitive reference in the security-related material concerns Rajiv Gandhi's assassination at Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991, and the Verma Commission's examination of the security failures surrounding it.

For Saturday's programme, the 31 conditions begin with a written affidavit declaring the expected crowd, including separate figures for men and women. Organisers must provide details of participants' arrival, vehicles, routes and parking, together with a scaled layout showing the stage, crowd sectors, gates and parking areas. Attendance must remain within the approved capacity, with police authorised to stop further entry.

The crowd must be divided into sectors accommodating no more than 2,000 people each. Gangways and a six-metre-wide emergency corridor must remain unobstructed. A clear zone measuring 25-30 feet in front of the stage, protected by double barricading, is prescribed. Guests, students, volunteers and media personnel must have separate holding areas.

The temporary pavilion must be fire-resistant and at least 20 feet high. Access to the stage must be controlled, with a separate exit, while temporary structures require safety certificates. The venue must have at least six entrance gates and eight exits, each at least six metres wide. Screening arrangements must include at least 20 door-frame metal detectors and 30-40 handheld detectors.

Separate frisking arrangements are required for women, alongside designated seating, entry and exit facilities and toilets. Lists of prohibited items must be displayed, with a cloakroom available for belongings. Names and identification details of those sharing the stage must be submitted 24 hours beforehand, with no last-minute additions. Passes must be colour-coded and carry QR codes or holograms.

Organisers must deploy at least 1,500 volunteers, including 500 women. At least 40 CCTV cameras are required, with recordings retained for 30 days. A joint control room must bring together representatives of the relevant departments and organisers. A backup public-address system and 30 megaphones must be available, along with adequate lighting and emergency lights.

Parking requires a written plan and separate areas for different categories of vehicles. Parking on main roads is prohibited, and shuttle services must connect designated parking areas with the venue. Electrical safety, sound permission, fire clearance and drainage-related certification are also required.

Medical arrangements must include at least two doctors, four paramedics and four ambulances. Drinking water, oral rehydration solution and sufficient mobile toilets must be provided. The checklist prohibits unauthorised drone use and requires loudspeakers to stop by 10 pm.

The conditions also extend to material displayed during the programme. Objectionable or provocative pictures, banners, posters and hoardings are prohibited, as are inflammatory or derogatory remarks that could hurt religious sentiments. A summary of the content proposed for LED screens must be submitted 24 hours in advance, and a recording of the programme must be provided to police.

Organisers must prepare for adverse weather, draw up an evacuation plan and conduct a mock drill. All construction and installation work must be completed by 6 pm on the preceding day, followed by security checks and sealing of the venue. The document reserves the right to cancel permission for non-compliance and gives police or the district administration the final say on stopping, shortening or postponing the programme during an emergency.



