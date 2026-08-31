PIB Flags Misleading Claims Over NEET PG Paper Leak In Jaipur

NEET PG 2026: The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has rejected social media claims that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) question paper was leaked in Jaipur, calling the allegation misleading. The post said that there was no paper leak in the examination.

In a social media post on X, the fact check unit stated:

"Social media posts are claiming that the NEET PG exam question papers were leaked in Jaipur."

It further clarified: "There has been no question paper leak in the NEET PG examination."

"Technical disruptions were faced at test centres at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura Centres, Jaipur, Rajasthan, caused due to internal power supply issues," it added.

According to official information, the NEET PG 2026 re-exam for the affected students will be conducted on September 5.

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The medical board conducted the NEET PG 2026 exam on August 30, 2026, across the country. The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union Territories.

READ MORE | NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Dates Announced For 2,445 Candidates Of Jaipur Centres: Exam Details Here

A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates, the official notice announced.