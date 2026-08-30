NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Soon; Check Marking Scheme, Tie-Breaking Rules

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 on August 30, with around 2.66 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. Candidates are now awaiting the official NEET PG 2026 answer key, which NBEMS is expected to release on its official website soon. Until the official key is published, candidates can use memory-based question papers and unofficial answer keys prepared by subject experts and coaching institutes to estimate their scores. The official answer key will help candidates compare their responses with the answers accepted by NBEMS.

NEET PG 2026 Marking Scheme

The NEET PG 2026 question paper consisted of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 720 marks. The marking scheme is as follows:

4 marks are awarded for every correct answer.

1 mark is deducted for every incorrect answer.

No marks are awarded for unanswered questions.

NBEMS reduced the number of questions this year from 200 to 180.

NEET PG 2026 Tie-Breaking Rules And Exam Details

NBEMS has specified tie-breaking criteria for cases where two or more candidates secure identical marks. The criteria will be applied in the following order:

Candidate with fewer incorrect answers overall.

Candidate with fewer incorrect answers in Section A.

Candidate with fewer incorrect answers in Sections B, C, D and E, in that order.

Candidate with higher aggregate marks in MBBS professional examinations.

Older candidate.

Therefore, candidates securing identical scores will not necessarily receive the same rank.

According to the examination update, NEET PG 2026 was conducted for 2,65,980 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 338 cities. The examination was completed for 2,63,535 candidates.

However, 2,445 candidates in Jaipur will have to take the exam again on September 5 after a technical disruption halted their test. The re-examination will be held at 3 pm in Jaipur. The disruption occurred at two examination centres in Jaipur's Sitapura area due to an internal power failure.