NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Dates Announced For 2,445 Candidates Of Jaipur Centres: Exam Details Here

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 for 2,445 candidates. Affected candidates will be allowed to re-appear for the NEET exam on September 5, 2026, as per the official announcement. The medical board conducted the NEET PG 2026 exam today, August 30, 2026, across the country.

The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union Territories. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates, the official notice announced.

According to the official announcement, an unforeseen technical disruption occurred at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura Centres, Jaipur, Rajasthan (TC Numbers 41682 and 41683), where the examination could not be completed for 2,445 candidates due to internal power supply issues at the test centres, attributable to M/s TCS Ltd, the examination conducting agency.

According to the official notice, the re-examination of all affected candidates will be conducted on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Venue details and other examination-related instructions will be communicated separately to the concerned candidates, the exam body noted.

Sharing the update online, the NBEMS noted:

"NBEMS deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and has taken prompt steps to ensure that they are provided a fair and equitable opportunity to appear in NEET PG 2026," the medical body said.