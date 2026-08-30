NEET-PG 2026: 2,445 Candidates In Jaipur To Retake Exam After Power Glitch

New Delhi: The NEET-PG 2026 examination was conducted across India today for over 2.73 lakh candidates, with nearly 2.66 lakh appearing at 1,111 centres in 339 cities. However, 2,445 candidates in Jaipur will have to take the exam again on September 5 after a technical disruption halted their test. The re-examination will be held at 3 pm in Jaipur, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) said.

The exam, held across all 36 states and Union Territories, was conducted under live CCTV surveillance and Aadhaar-based authentication, with 16 regional command centres and a dedicated 190-member team monitoring the process in real time.

According to NBEMS, the disruption occurred at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres, TC Nos. 41682 and 41683, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The examination could not be completed for the affected candidates because of internal power supply issues at the centres, which NBEMS attributed to M/s TCS Ltd., the examination conducting agency.

Details of the examination venue and other instructions will be communicated separately to the concerned candidates. The board will also issue revised admit cards for the re-examination.

A total of 2,73,096 candidates registered for NEET-PG 2026, while 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination. The test was successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates nationwide. NBEMS expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and assured them of a fair opportunity to appear in the re-examination.

To ensure a secure and transparent examination, NBEMS deployed 2,527 faculty members as Independent Appraisers. More than 700 senior faculty members, including Deans, Directors, Medical Superintendents and senior professors, were assigned as Flying Squad members to oversee the process.

The examination was also supported by 16 NBEMS Regional Command Centres across the country. The NBEMS Command Centre at its Dwarka headquarters monitored live CCTV feeds from examination centres. Officials from NBEMS, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, BEL, ECIL and TCS maintained oversight of the examination during the examination. A team of 190 NBEMS and TCS personnel handled real-time surveillance and monitoring.

NBEMS acknowledged the cooperation of candidates and the coordinated efforts of medical institutions, faculty, security agencies, technology teams and other stakeholders involved in conducting the nationwide test.