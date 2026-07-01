NEET-PG 2026: Aadhaar-Based Authentication Introduced; Check Key Advisory

NEET-PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday issued an important advisory for candidates applying for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026, introducing Aadhaar-based authentication and verification measures while outlining key changes to the application and examination process.

The board advised candidates to carefully read the NEET-PG 2026 Information Bulletin available on the official NBEMS website before submitting their application forms.

Among the major changes, the NBEMS clarified that test city allocation for NEET-PG 2026 will not be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis. Candidates have been advised not to rush to submit their applications, as early submission will not provide any preference in the allotment of a Test State, Test City or Test Centre.

Applicants will be required to select three preferred Test States while filling out the application form. The first preference must mandatorily be the correspondence State mentioned in the application, while the remaining two preferences must be neighbouring States.

NBEMS said the correspondence address must be supported by a valid address proof and neither the correspondence address nor the Test State preferences can be edited after submission of the application form, including during the edit window.

The board also said that while every effort will be made to allot candidates a Test City or Test Centre based on their preferences, it reserves the right to assign a Test City or Centre anywhere in India due to administrative, security, logistical, technical or other unavoidable circumstances.

Candidates have been instructed to upload a recent photograph, not older than three months, along with their signature and other required images strictly as per the prescribed guidelines. Applications containing unclear, manipulated, morphed, misleading or non-compliant images may be rejected or the admit card may not be issued.

NBEMS has advised applicants to verify all details carefully before final submission, stating that no modifications to particulars such as category, PwBD status, date of birth, contact details or other information will be permitted after submission. The information provided in the application form may also be used during the counselling and admission process and may be pre-filled in counselling registration forms.

The board reiterated that the responsibility for providing accurate information and valid supporting documents lies entirely with the candidate. Submission of false or unsupported information may result in cancellation of candidature and other appropriate action.

Candidates have also been advised to keep their registered email ID and mobile number active and under their exclusive control throughout the examination and counselling process. NBEMS said all important communications will be sent through the registered email ID and published on its official website and WhatsApp channel.

The advisory further warned candidates against sharing their application details, application sequence number, password, Aadhaar details, mobile number, email ID, qualification details or any other examination-related information with unauthorised persons. NBEMS cautioned that such information could be misused by fraudsters making false promises regarding marks enhancement, admission or other examination-related assistance.

A key feature introduced for NEET-PG 2026 is Aadhaar-based authentication and verification. Candidates have been advised to provide their Aadhaar number wherever required in the application form and ensure that their Aadhaar is unlocked before reporting to the test centre. They have also been instructed not to apply henna, colour, ink, paint or any other substance on their fingers, hands or palms, as these may interfere with biometric verification. NBEMS said alternate identity verification methods, including IRIS-based authentication, may be used if Aadhaar authentication is unsuccessful.

Candidates have been asked to report to their test centres well before the prescribed reporting time to facilitate authentication, identity verification, biometric verification, and security checks. They have also been advised to keep the entire examination day free and avoid making inflexible travel plans, as examination-related procedures may take additional time due to security, verification or technical requirements.

The board further urged candidates to regularly check their registered email inbox, including spam and junk folders, throughout the examination and counselling process, ensure sufficient mailbox storage, and prevent NBEMS communications from being blocked.

NBEMS also cautioned candidates against indulging in impersonation, unfair means or any examination malpractice, warning that such acts may lead to cancellation of candidature, debarment and legal action. It advised candidates not to rely on rumours or unofficial communications circulated on social media and to refer only to the official NBEMS website, registered email communications, and other authorised communication channels, including its official WhatsApp channel, for authentic updates.

The advisory also stated that candidates will be required to submit any one of the prescribed documents as valid proof of their correspondence address while applying for NEET-PG 2026.