NEET-PG 2026: Medical Exam Body Issues Advisory On Test City Allocation Process

NEET-PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important advisory for candidates applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026, clarifying that test city allocation will not be undertaken on a first come, first served basis.

The medical examination body advised candidates not to rush while submitting their applications, stating that early submission does not provide any preferential right for allotment of a particular test state, test city, or test centre.

"While every effort shall be made to allot a Test City/Test Centre in accordance with the candidate's preferences, NBEMS reserves the right to allot a Test City/Test Centre anywhere in India due to administrative, security, logistical, technical or other unavoidable circumstances," the board said.

Candidates Must Select Three Preferred Test States

For NEET-PG 2026, applicants will be required to choose three preferred test states while filling out the application form. The first preference must mandatorily be the correspondence state mentioned in the application, while the remaining two preferences should be neighbouring states.

Candidates must also provide a valid correspondence address supported by acceptable address proof. NBEMS has clarified that the correspondence address and test state preferences cannot be edited after submission, including during the application correction window.

NEET-PG 2026 Registration Timeline

The online application process for NEET-PG 2026 began at 5 pm on July 1 and will remain open until 11:55 pm on July 21, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official NBEMS website.

The computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026, while the advance intimation of the allotted examination city will be issued on August 11. The result is expected to be declared by September 30, 2026.

Important Dates

Registration Begins: July 1, 2026 (5 pm onwards)

Application Deadline: July 21, 2026 (11:55 pm)

Advance Intimation of Exam City: August 11, 2026

NEET-PG 2026 Examination: August 30, 2026

Result Declaration: By September 30, 2026

Important Instructions For Applicants

NBEMS has instructed candidates to upload a recent passport-size photograph taken within the last three months, along with their signature and other required images, strictly as per the prescribed specifications. Applications containing unclear, manipulated, morphed, misleading, or non-compliant images may be rejected, and admit cards may not be issued.

Candidates have also been advised to carefully verify all information before submitting the application form. NBEMS will not edit or modify any particulars after final submission under any circumstances. Details such as category, PwBD status, date of birth, contact information, and other personal particulars should therefore be entered with utmost care, as they may also be used during the counselling and admission process.

Applicants should ensure that their registered email ID and mobile number remain active, accessible, and under their exclusive control throughout the examination and counselling process. All important updates will be communicated through the registered email ID and published on the official NBEMS website and its WhatsApp channel.

Accepted Documents For Correspondence Address Proof

Candidates must upload any one of the following documents as valid proof of their correspondence address:

Government-issued identity or address proof

Aadhaar Card (with address)

Voter ID (EPIC)

Passport

Driving Licence

Ration Card

Domicile, Residence, or Permanent Resident Certificate issued by the competent state authority

Medical profession-related documents

NMC (erstwhile MCI) or State Medical Council registration certificate

MBBS degree or provisional degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Medical Officer appointment, posting, or joining order

Service certificate or No Objection Certificate (NOC) from employer

Hospital or institutional employee identity card

Latest salary slip showing the employer's address

Residence or supporting documents

Utility bills (electricity, water, landline, or piped gas) issued within the last three months

Bank passbook or bank statement carrying the address

Registered rent or lease agreement

India Post account statement or address card

Police residence or tenant verification certificate

Landlord's declaration along with supporting property or electricity documents

Hostel or PG accommodation allotment letter or warden's certificate

Property tax receipt

Government or institutional accommodation allotment letter (issued within the last three years)

Notarised affidavit or self-declaration of residence

Address certificate issued by an MP, MLA, MLC, Gazetted Officer, Tehsildar, or Village Panchayat head

Signed address-cum-photo letter from a recognised bank, registered company, or educational institution

Vehicle Registration Certificate, insurance policy, or Income Tax assessment order showing the current address

Passport or Aadhaar of parents or spouse carrying the same address in case of co-residence

