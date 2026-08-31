NEET PG 2026: 3-Member Committee To Probe Power Failure At Jaipur Centres, Say Sources

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has constituted a three-member committee under the chairpersonship of Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Rajasthan to investigate the internal power supply failure that disrupted the NEET PG 2026 examination at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan, sources in NBEMS said.

The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union Territories. According to the sources, the examination could not be completed at the affected centre due to internal power supply issues. The incident affected candidates appearing at the Sitapura examination centres.

The committee has been constituted to examine the circumstances leading to the power supply failure and ascertain the reasons for the disruption. It includes a senior official from the Government of Rajasthan, a Joint Secretary-level officer from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and a senior engineering official from the Central Electricity Authority.

The committee will examine the matter and submit its report within the stipulated timeframe, the sources said.

The development comes after NBEMS announced a re-examination for 2,445 affected candidates at the two Sitapura centres on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur.

READ MORE | NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Dates Announced For 2,445 Candidates Of Jaipur Centres: Exam Details Here

NBEMS has also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and said the re-examination is being conducted to ensure that they receive a fair and equitable opportunity.