Higher Education Opportunities For SC, OBC Students; Free Coaching

In an attempt to advance educational empowerment of students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Central Government has announced higher education opportunities, free coaching, and fellowship programmes through a scheme called the Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme (SHREYAS).

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar noted that the scheme brings together targeted interventions aimed at reducing financial barriers and improving access to academic and professional opportunities. Its major components provide free coaching for competitive examinations, financial assistance for studying in premier institutions, support for higher education abroad and fellowships for advanced research, he added.

The minister said that the free coaching component provides financial assistance for quality coaching to economically disadvantaged SC and OBC students appearing for competitive and professional examinations.

Kumar stated that the initiative seeks to enable eligible students to compete for admission to reputed educational institutions and secure opportunities in public and private employment.

The minister said that the ministry's top class education component supports meritorious Scheduled Caste students pursuing studies in premier educational institutions across the country. The financial assistance helps eligible students meet the costs associated with quality higher education and pursue professional and academic programmes without being constrained by their economic circumstances, he added.

Describing National Overseas Scholarship Scheme (NOS) as a "game changer" enabling eligible Scheduled Caste students to pursue higher studies at reputed institutions abroad, Kumar said that this scheme expands access to international academic exposure and advanced educational opportunities for students from socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

As per the official announcement, the National Fellowship for SC Students (NFSC) provides financial assistance to Scheduled Caste scholars pursuing higher education and research programmes. Kumar said that the fellowship promotes participation in advanced academic research and supports scholars in building careers in teaching, research and other knowledge-based fields.

In a social media post on X, the ministry stated:

"Rs 3,509.39 Crore Expenditure Recorded Under Four Components from 2014-15 to 2025-26, benefitting over 1.18 Lakh SC, OBC Students."



According to official information, through its four major components, SHREYAS provides a continuum of educational support - from preparation for competitive examinations and access to premier institutions to overseas education and advanced research.